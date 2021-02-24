Leyton Orient boss Embleton not concerned about current formation
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton reveals they have explored other formations but is currently not concerned about the 4-3-3 they’ve been playing throughout the season.
The O’s are now winless in six games and have only scored once although they have picked up three draws in that period.
Boss Embleton insists all successful teams have a system that they stick to and made an example of all the teams that gained promotion from League Two last campaign.
“I think there is a lot being made of my formations at the moment and that’s understandable when you’re not winning games,” Embleton said.
“When we were winning games, no one seemed to question it, well that’s a lie people always seem to question my formations because it’s me picking them and I'm fine with that.
“Some people have always had a negative view point on the way that my team sets out to play but I could play one at the back then if we win or lose that’s what actually dictates people’s opinions.
“We’ve done a lot of work in the build up to the last few games of what we can be in terms of looking more like a team that doesn’t give up too many chances.
“I feel in the last few games we haven’t given up a great deal but we’ve got to work harder in the first third to take more risks and create more opportunities.
“I’m not massively concerned about the formation, I look at the teams that have successful at this level and last season at this level, as well as throughout the game. The likes of Plymouth played 3-5-2, Swindon 4-3-3, Crewe 4-3-3 then Northampton 3-5-2 every week.
“Yes, it’s something we’re looking at and exploring, but we feel although the results haven’t been good in recent weeks performances haven’t been too far off us getting results.”