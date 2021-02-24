Leyton Orient boss Embleton on the six game winless run

Published: 1:00 PM February 24, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is disappointed as they endure worst run of games this season as they are now winless in six games.

Although the boss does feel perhaps the emphasis on having a better defensive record and being more stable at the back could have impacted the chances being created.

They’re now working on maintaining defensively solid while trying to add more goals and creativity going forward.

“For me, yes it’s disappointing as it’s not a good run of form, it’s the worst run of form that we’ve had and that’s very frustrating,” Embleton said.

“We’ve put a lot of work into not being an erratic team, I felt our fixtures up until around Christmas time reflected the fact that we would win or lose, and actually if you look at the points tally throughout the season when that happens it’s not a bad one.

“We were very conscious of the fact that we either won or we lost. We put some work into making sure we were a little bit more stable and that’s meant we’ve not scored as many goals as we would have liked.

“I was really pleased with the weekend when I watched the game back, the opportunities that we created, and the balls into the box that we got were a lot more regular.

“It’s disappointing and a concern that we haven’t scored. We’ve slowed down the amount of goals that we’re conceding.”