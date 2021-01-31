Leyton Orient prepared for any last minute transfer business

Published: 12:00 PM January 31, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they are ready to do some last minute business if the right deals are available to them.

The O’s have brought in attacking midfielder Dan Kemp and Nick Freeman while also securing the signature of defender Adam Thompson this week.

Josh Wright departed by mutual consent and later joined Crawley Town, Jordan Maguire-Drew joined the same outfit on loan, while Myles Judd moved to Barnet on loan.

“Everyone knows how proactive our board are, myself, Danny Macklin, Martin Ling, Matt Porter, Nigel Travis and Kent Teague,” Embleton admitted.

“We had our regular transfer committee call where we discussed any further or anymore potential players that we could bring in.

“It’s obviously getting closer to the closure of the window, but we’ll be doing as much as we can to see if we can strengthen the squad in the next few days.”

The boss revealed he expected a few more to depart but insists the vulnerable state of the National League has most likely played a huge role in preventing that.

“I’ve tried to be honest throughout, I said that there were and the plans were that there would be, but I think what we’re seeing now is the vulnerability of the level below us.

“Not too many league clubs have come in for our players that are not in the squad and that I think we’re comfortable with.

“The flip side of that is any potential loans or lads going into the National League as it’s a very vulnerable state at the moment.

“That will remain to be seen, but hopefully there is some more security for the National League, which might mean some players can go and get minutes.”



