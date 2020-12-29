Leyton Orient boss Embleton knows the squad needs new faces in the window

Published: 11:30 AM December 29, 2020 Updated: 11:54 AM December 29, 2020

Ross Embleton, Manager, Leyton Orient offers instruction from the technical area during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020 - Credit: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has insisted the squad needs freshening up but will have to wait and see what they can achieve in this window financially.

The O’s have four players including Sam Sargeant, Shadrach Ogie, Ouss Cisse and Ruel Sotiriou in contract past June 2021.

The rest of the squad is out of contract so the window will be about tying certain players down to new deals while trying to move on others that are not seen in the future plans which will then allow them to bring in some new faces.

Leyton Orient striker Danny Johnson celebrates a goal with team-mate Ouss Cisse - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Concluded is always a difficult one because the financial world we’re in and the football world we’re in right now would mean that if a certain amount of players were to go out we would have the opportunity of bringing a certain amount of players in,” Embleton said.

“That’s not necessarily saying if five players go out, five players come in, or three out then three in. That will depend on the people we sign and how that financially pans out.

“I wouldn’t like to put an actual date on it, but like I always say when it’s came to the last couple of windows, is that the sooner we can get our work done the better.

“The group certainly needs freshening up, it needs some new faces and new energy, and that’s not talking anybody down that is already here.

“I think most people would admit that it’s time for a fresh approach and some new faces to help the group.

“Obviously we always want to get better and always want to bring players in that will improve us.”

The boss is also very keen to make sure players that would like to move on get the chance to do so in this transfer window.

“At the same time like I've said before the outgoings are important, our people are important, and the health of everyone around the club is massive.

“If you look at what the future of football is going to look like, we need to give people are not playing, and people that are aspiring for developing their careers the opportunity to do that if they’re not going to be able to play at Leyton Orient.”