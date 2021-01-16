Leyton Orient boss Embleton expecting more movement in the transfer window

Published: 1:00 PM January 16, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton believes there will still be more movement in the January transfer window as they look to freshen their squad up.

The O’s have moved to bring in their first new signing in creative midfielder Dan Kemp on a two-and-a-half year deal from West Ham United.

They’ve also seen midfielder Josh Wright depart by mutual consent and he has since joined league rivals Crawley Town while right-back Myles Judd joined National League side Barnet on loan.

“I think it will be continued in terms of ins and outs, as I've said all along, I think it’s important for the squad,” Embleton said.

“There was a lot made of the fact at the start of the season that we had a very settled squad, but I think that was a real plus for us, but I think when you get into January and people are out of contract. People are not playing and people are in and out of the team.

“Those people need some sanity in terms of freshening up their experiences, so I would expect one or two more to move out, and then at the same time I think they’ll be opportunities for us to bring one or two more in.

“We’ve continuously got our finger on the pulse, it’s been close, we’ve nearly signed one or two others before this one happened.

“We’re not far aware, but I think when you’re the League Two team, there is lots of twists in the tail before you get things over the line.”

He added: “We have to keep focused and be ready for if we don’t get the one we want then we’re ready to get the next one on the list or the appropriate replacements to take us forward.

“We’re in a good place at the moment and we need to try tweak and add to make us better.”