Leyton Orient boss is expecting more transfer movement in the window

Published: 4:00 PM January 24, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is expecting more movement in the January transfer window as we head into the final week.

The O’s have moved to bring in Dan Kemp and Nick Freeman so far while they’ve seen Josh Wright depart for Crawley Town while Jordan Maguire-Drew and Myles Judd have both left on loan.

They’re edging very close to bringing in at least one more new face while fringe players could still depart Brisbane Road.

“I would expect so, we’ve done some work over the last couple of days, where we have spoken to people and feel we have put the plans in place,” Embleton said.

“Now it’s a case of trying to get those over the line, certainly one and we’ll see what else develops throughout the next week.

You may also want to watch:

“Certainly one coming in, not looking too much about people going out at the minute, but I'm sure with people that are not playing that there might be some movement.”

Orient substitutes and staff in the stand during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He added: “We’ve added attackers and midfield players, so we’ll probably be looking more at the defensive area.

“If Lee Angol’s injury proves to be worse than we’re hoping, so it’s something we have to keep our eye on.”