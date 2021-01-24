Leyton Orient boss is expecting more transfer movement in the window
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is expecting more movement in the January transfer window as we head into the final week.
The O’s have moved to bring in Dan Kemp and Nick Freeman so far while they’ve seen Josh Wright depart for Crawley Town while Jordan Maguire-Drew and Myles Judd have both left on loan.
They’re edging very close to bringing in at least one more new face while fringe players could still depart Brisbane Road.
“I would expect so, we’ve done some work over the last couple of days, where we have spoken to people and feel we have put the plans in place,” Embleton said.
“Now it’s a case of trying to get those over the line, certainly one and we’ll see what else develops throughout the next week.
You may also want to watch:
“Certainly one coming in, not looking too much about people going out at the minute, but I'm sure with people that are not playing that there might be some movement.”
He added: “We’ve added attackers and midfield players, so we’ll probably be looking more at the defensive area.
Most Read
- 1 Fury as family homes vanish when Isle of Dogs landlord converts to bedsits
- 2 Man sentenced after teenage boy groomed on Snapchat to sell heroin
- 3 Two men arrested after police officers assaulted in Limehouse rave
- 4 Airbnb house party violence leaves police officer with broken finger
- 5 'Racist consultation' protest rejected on Tower Hamlets street closures as Labour sticks to its manifesto
- 6 Police hunt after stabbing in Cable Street: One man hurt
- 7 Council fined for Alexia Walenkaki's playground death in Mile End and says sorry to family
- 8 Ethnic communities not taking up Covid jabs, Tower Hamlets Mayor warns
- 9 Covid vaccination hub opening in Westfield next week
- 10 Teenager found dead in Victoria Park
“If Lee Angol’s injury proves to be worse than we’re hoping, so it’s something we have to keep our eye on.”