Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett pleased with pre-season preparations

Published: 10:00 AM August 2, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was left pleased overall with pre-season but is now excited for the league action to begin.

The O’s wrapped up preparations with a 2-0 victory over League One side Gillingham thanks to goals from defender Omar Beckles and trialist Tyrese Omotoye.

After 14 minutes the O’s opened the scoring through Beckles, who made no mistake when Dan Kemp’s corner curled into the box and a mix-up between Gillingham defenders and a flick on from Dan Happe left him to fire powerfully into the net.

The O’s doubled their lead after some excellent football, with a move started from Lawrence Vigouroux and a series of passes following before Kemp’s ball into the box was met by trialist Omotoye, who knocked it into the net to finish off a great attacking move.

“It’s great to have a first game as the final one, our first one is away from home anyway, but it was a good exercise. Pre-season is over now and we’re happy with what we’ve done in terms of business and our work internally,” Jackett said.

“Now the real stuff starts and we’re looking forward to it. Our start through August and September is tough, we’ve got some tough teams, but I do feel by the end of September that we’ll have a really good idea of where we are.

“Particularly in the second half we needed to ride it through. Not many chances at either end in that second period, and the game perhaps petered out but overall with us being 2-0 up we were happy with that.”

The boss was full of praise for defender Beckles who featured for the first time since joining the club as he missed the majority of pre-season while away representing Grenada in the Gold Cup where they suffered three defeats before crashing out of the competition.

“We’re pleased to bring him here, he brings a lot of experience and leadership, which is what you would want out of a centre-back,” added Jackett.