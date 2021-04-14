News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Leyton Orient boss McAnuff explains the reasoning for dropping Jamie Turley to the bench

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:14 AM April 14, 2021   
Jamie Turley of Leyton Orient and Danny Newton of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky B

Jamie Turley of Leyton Orient and Danny Newton of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff explained the reasoning behind leaving Jamie Turley out on the starting line-up as they drew 2-2 with Harrogate Town. 

The 31-year-old has started the last 10 consecutive matches since McAnuff took charge of the O’s but the boss felt the experienced defender probably was in need of a rest. 

He had only featured 10 times in all competitions prior to that this season with most of his appearances coming in the EFL Trophy, League Cup and FA Cup. 

"I had a good chat with Turls, it’s probably the most important that he has played for a very long time, as he has started 10 games on the bounce which I don’t even think he knows the last time he did that,” McAnuff said. 

“I just felt on Saturday that it caught up with him a little bit, bit off the pace, and we’ve got options and people that are fresh so at this stage in the season for me that freshness and ability to have that energy around the pitch is very important. 

You may also want to watch:

“It was a little bit of reset for him, he has been absolutely fantastic for me, and certainly he’ll be better for it on Saturday.” 

Turley could return to the starting line-up for the home fixture against Barrow on Saturday (12.30pm).  


Leyton Orient
Football

