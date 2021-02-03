News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient boss Embleton reveals current circumstances are making it harder to seal new contracts



Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM February 3, 2021   
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient are in contract talks with a number of players but the head coach Ross Embleton insists the current world and salary cap that is being introduced makes it much harder. 

The O’s have got Ruel Sotiriou, Sam Sargeant, Ouss Cisse, Shadrach Ogie as well as new signings Dan Kemp and Adam Thompson tied down for next season while the rest of the squad’s deals expire at the end of June. 

Talks are well underway but the club are having to be patient given the current circumstances although Embleton would like to start having players tied down to new deals. 

“The negotiations have gone well and to be brutally honest with everybody there has been a contest from the PFA in terms of the salary cap and where that leaves players for the remainder of this season,” Embleton admitted. 

“Rightly so and understandably so the players that we have offered contracts to are probably biding their time and waiting to see what that is going to look like because if you can earn a few more quid at the end of the season I'm sure something they’re going to be looking into. 

“Patience is the key, all the conversations have been really transparent, Martin (Ling) has made players offers and I've followed them up with conversations and we know where we stand. 

“Obviously we want to nail players down and we want to know where we are and what we’re working towards next season. 

“We have to tread carefully, I've said all along with players like Josh Wright and Jordan Maguire-Drew, who are in Crawley tracksuits tonight (Tuesday) that it’s a precarious world and we have to be sympathetic towards all of that. 

“As much as I want my players signed tomorrow we have to be patient and make sure the circumstances are right for everyone.” 

Leyton Orient
Football



