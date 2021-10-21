Ruel Sotiriou has a big role to play for Leyton Orient says boss Jackett

Published: 3:06 PM October 21, 2021

Young striker Ruel Sotiriou has a huge role to play at Leyton Orient this season and long into the future insists manager Kenny Jackett.

The 21-year-old has four goals in all competitions so far this campaign, two of those coming in the league, where he has mainly had to feature from the bench.

But the Cypriot forward is now pushing for a starting position despite plenty of options up front for the O’s boss.

“A very big part, he’s (Ruel Sotiriou) contributed already very well, from coming off the bench and got some key goals. When he started against Bradford in a real tight game he got a key goal,” Jackett said.

“Looking past the league games, his performance at Crawley in the cup was a really good performance, and he got two really good goals.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient during Crawley Town vs Leyton Orient, Papa John's Trophy Football at The People's Pension Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He’s contributed very well. It’s been a little bit stop start for me, one when going away on international trip just after the Bradford game, and a slight tweak of the hamstring that held him back.

“He’s fit and ready now, looking for like all players to get into a rhythm, but what he’s done already bodes well for the future both short term and long term.”