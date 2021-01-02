Leyton Orient wait to see if they can keep loanees Akinola and Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM January 2, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says they must await whether they can keep both Tunji Akinola and Jordan Thomas on loan which they should know after this afternoon’s clash with Salford City.

Akinola, 22, has made 13 appearances for the O’s and impressed playing at both centre-back and right-back in that time.

Norwich City youngster Thomas has found game time a lot harder to come by as he has only played once in League Two but has featured three times in the EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup.

Loanee Tunji Akinola goes up for a header against Colchester United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The next phase of that is with their clubs to establish if they’re happy with us to keep those players or not.

“As soon as the Salford game comes and goes we’re into the window, and the break clauses for those loans come into play.”

You may also want to watch:

The boss had special praise for the West Ham defender Akinola who shone in the O’s 2-0 victory over rivals Southend United in mid-week.

“He’s been a great player for us to sign. We do our research on individuals, and it’s as much about their character as it is about their ability on the pitch.

“When he stepped in at right-back, although not being his first choice position, he acquitted himself well.

“I was really impressed with him in his preferred position, and glad that he took his opportunity with both hands.”

Young right-back Myles Judd has gone out on loan to National League side Barnet for one-month which Embleton feels will be good for him going forward.

Leyton Orient right-back Myles Judd has joined Barnet on loan - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It’s been a rocky season for him because of injury and it being so stop start. So, like a number of our players who aren’t playing it is important he gets games under his belt and gives himself a chance for the second half of the season, whether that’s with us or with Barnet.”