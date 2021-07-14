Leyton Orient boss still looking to add to his squad as he assesses trialists

Published: 11:00 AM July 14, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is still looking to strengthen his squad and will be looking at all options to do so ahead of the upcoming season.

The O’s currently have Lee Hodson, Lewis Hobbs and Josh Clarke on trial, two of which came off the bench in their 0-0 draw with West Ham United at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Hodson, 29, has played for the likes of Rangers, Watford, MK Dons, Gillingham and has 24 caps for Northern Ireland.

Clarke, 26, former Brentford and Wigan Athletic, is looking for a way back in after a hamstring injury saw his contract with the Latics terminated.

Shrewsbury Town's Fejiri Okenabirhie (right) and Brentford's Josh Clarke battle for the ball during a pre season friendly match at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Shrewsbury. - Credit: PA

Defender Hobbs played for Crystal Palace under-23s and is now looking to get back involved in full-time football.

“Yes, there could. We’re always looking to improve the squad and bring players in, and supplement the ones we’ve have.

“It’s obviously a long season once you do get started and you want to be as strong as possible.

“We’re looking all over, we have targets some areas we feel that we can improve, and also add depth and competition.

“In terms of what we need I wouldn’t say we’re done in any area, if we can improve or add to, then we do want to do that.

“It’s a balance though as we do want to leave some space for our good young players, overall myself and Martin Ling have enough experience of making sure we squad plan.”

He added: “They’ve only had a couple of days with us, but even so they’ll have another run out, and we’ll assess them by the end of the week.”

Jackett wants to leave space in the squad for youngsters like Shadrach Ogie to be given their chances after a number of the younger players have impressed him so far.

“He’s a young player, went out on loan to Aldershot last season, and been learning all of that time. He has some potential Shadrach, so we’ll see how he develops now, like a lot of the young players.

“If they can listen and work hard then there is a good upcoming few years for them.”