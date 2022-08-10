Wellens takes positives from Leyton Orient cup exit

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens felt there were 'a lot of positives' to take from their 2-0 loss at Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Armani Little's brace sent the League One hosts through to the second round, but O's had plenty of chances themselves, with George Moncur hitting a post.

And Wellens was keen to focus on that, while also noting the negatives at the New Lawn.

"I felt at times it was a really good performance, we moved the ball about well, we've had 18 shots," he told the club website.

"The only gripe would be we didn't hit the target enough. We could've scored five or six goals.

"Going forward and with the ball we were very good, recovery runs and tracking runners we were very poor. The two goals were identical."

Wellens made seven changes to the side that had won 1-0 at Crawley Town in League Two on Saturday but saw Little open the scoring on 17 minutes.

Luke McGee denied Jayden Sweeney and Moncur before the break and Paul Smyth shot just wide after the restart.

Little added his second on 50 minutes and O's could not respond, despite more good openings.

Wellens added: "Lessons to be learned, a lot of positives. Jayden Sweeney's first start of the season was very good, Moncs first half could've had three or first goals, hit the post, Paul Smyth was sharp, we got minutes into Harry Smith.

"Second half, Jordan Brown's welcome back, we could only play him for 20 minutes, I thought he was very good. And the impact Darren Pratley and Theo had.

"We had a lot of positives, we moved the ball about well, but if you don't track runners you're going to concede goals and that's what happened."

As for the number of changes made to the side, Wellens felt his hand was somewhat forced given the current situation in his squad at this early stage of the campaign.

"You don't want to change too many, then it doesn't look like a team," he added.

"We planned on 45 for Harry and Paul Smyth and getting 45 into Theo and Charlie Kelman, just to keep that sharpness so we don't run them into fatigue.

"Midfield is a problem for us. I thought it would be a good test for Shad [Ogie] to play against a decent outfit. At times he looked lost in there. I thought he performed really well when he went to centre-back.

"Tom James, we lose his quality out wide when we play him in there. It's probably not fair asking them to do that job, it takes away something from their game.

"But it's something we had to look at and for minutes, it was important Shad got 90 so that's why we started him in midfield. Adam Thompson needed 90 minutes as well."