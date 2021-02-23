Leyton Orient boss Embleton 'frustrated' with late penalty which led to Bradford defeat

Published: 10:34 PM February 23, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton ‘frustrated’ with the referee’s explanation of why he awarded Bradford City a penalty that meant they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

An 80th minute goal from Callum Cooke left Leyton Orient with nothing to show for their efforts on the trip back from Valley Parade.

The 1-0 defeat sees Ross Embleton's men slip down to 12th in League Two as their six game winless run continues.

“I saw it as not a penalty, what is difficult to accept is the explanation that I was given, so I've decided to stay away from the referees as screaming and shouting at them just gives yourself a headache and they don’t listen to anything you say anyway,” Embleton said.

“When I asked a question at the end why was it a penalty, he said Adam Thompson scissored Andy Cook, and fouled him.

“My interpretation of scissored would be wrapping his legs around him or taking his legs away from him with a scissor like action and that didn’t happen.

“If that’s the case it’s not a penalty. If he said to me that he thought he grabbed him too much and wrestled him to the ground or along those lines then Adam is tight on his marking in the box and that is what defenders do in League Two.

“In my opinion very harsh, very disappointed, and then to be given an explanation that doesn’t make any sense is difficult to accept.”

Both sides failed to create too many chances in the game and boss Ross Embleton shared his thoughts on the reasoning behind that.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be, it’s a good team that we’ve come up against with good players, that are on a good run of form so we knew it would be tough.

“We felt setting up to counter attack was our best way of imposing ourselves on the game and in the first-half we had a couple of good moments where we got into good positions. We won fouls.

“I didn’t think we were great from set-pieces in and around the box, which has been a strength of ours this season, so that’s frustrating.

“Second-half we had a couple of moments where we got down the left through James Brophy, Dan Kemp and Nick Freeman but nothing compared to what we did create on the weekend.”