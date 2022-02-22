Leyton Orient beaten by quickfire Bristol Rovers brace

Leyton Orient's poor run continued with a eighth loss in 10 League Two outings on Tuesday.

Bristol Rovers scored twice in the space of four minutes towards the end of the first half to claim the points and leave O's under pressure.

Kenny Jackett's men, who have scored just two goals in 11 games in all competitions, host fellow strugglers Carlisle United in a crunch clash on Saturday.

Ruel Sotiriou and Matt Young came into the starting line-up, from the previous match against Salford City, while Rovers were unchanged from their win at Stevenage.

Sam Nicholson sent a tame effort straight at Lawrence Vigouroux early on, then flashed another attempt past the post before Shadrach Ogie was booked for a foul on him.

Antony Evans was inches away from opening the scoring on 12 minutes, as his free-kick hit the frame of the O's goal, and Omar Beckles was shown a yellow card soon after as the hosts remained under pressure.

Beckles lashed a shot over when Theo Archibald's cross fell to him near the penalty spot, then Sotiriou made a run into the box but could not get his shot away.

And Ogie's through ball set up Aaron Drinan for a chance, which was palmed away by James Belshaw before Sotiriou fired over.

Archibald played Sotiriou into the box, but two defenders combined to block his effort on 27 minutes.

And Sotiriou was off-target with another chance after Young had burst down the right and picked him out.

Rovers took the lead on 33 minutes as Evans lashed home a shot from outside the box and it was soon 2-0 as Aaron Collins followed in to score, when Vigouroux saved an initial shot.

Darren Pratley was the third Orient player to be booked late in the first half and Young made way for Callum Reilly during the break, with Vigouroux collecting a long-range attempt by Evans eight minutes after the restart.

Ethan Coleman then made a break for the hosts and found Drinan, but his effort couldn't trouble Belshaw.

And Drinan was replaced by Harry Smith just past the hour mark after another frustrating night in front of goal.

Smith had penalty appeals waved away after being found by a crossfield ball into the box on 71 minutes, then missed the target from close range when found by Archibald's cross moments later.

And after Frank Nouble was sent on for Sotiriou, who appeared to have picked up a knock, in a third throw of the dice, Smith had a header superbly saved by Belshaw when the ball looked destined for the bottom corner of the net on 83 minutes.

Collins could have made it 3-0 as normal time drew to a close, as he was left to rue a heavy touch as the ball ran away from him. But enough damage had been done to O's already.

Orient: Vigouroux, Ray, Beckles, Ogie, Khan, Young (Reilly 46), Pratley, Coleman, Archibald, Sotiriou (Nouble 80), Drinan (Smith 61). Unused subs: Byrne, Brown, Thompson, Wood.

