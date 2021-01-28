Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff says this is most open league campaign he's ever played in

Published: 10:00 AM January 28, 2021

Elliott Whitehouse of Forest Green Rovers and Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff says this League Two season is the most open league campaign he’s ever played in.

The 39-year-old, who has played for the likes of Reading, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace, believes the race for promotion and the play-offs is still wide open.

Orient currently sit 10th in the league table, just two off the play-offs, and six points off leaders Cambridge United.

“This season is the most open league I’ve ever been involved in. We’ve played everybody and there’s certainly no one to fear, and all clubs think the same,” McAnuff told the EFL show on Quest.

“Everybody thinks they can beat everybody. The key is going to be consistency, which is hard with everything that’s going on”

The captain now sees the trip away to former Europa League side Bolton Wanderers as a good chance to bounce back following a poor 1-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers at home last weekend.

“It’s been great to be playing first and foremost, and just as great to be part of some goals and assists. Really enjoying my football this year.

“We’re going up to Bolton this weekend and it’s a game we’re all really looking forward to and from our point of view it’s an opportunity to get back on track.”