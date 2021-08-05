Youngsters have put themselves in Jackett's plans at Orient says Pratley

Published: 6:00 PM August 5, 2021

Leyton Orient's Darren Pratley in action during the pre-season match at The Breyer Group Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley believes plenty of the club’s youngsters have put themselves into the thoughts of manager Kenny Jackett after impressing during pre-season.

The likes of Hector Kyprianou, Shadrach Ogie, Jayden Sweeney, Matt Young, Antony Papadopoulos and Daniel Nkrumah all featured heavily during the friendlies.

Leyton OrientÕs Hector Kyprianou (left) and West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) battle for the ball during the pre-season match at The Breyer Group Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

The 36-year-old feels they had the perfect opportunity to shine with a new manager coming in and feels like they’ve gave the boss plenty to dwell on.

“Especially with a new manager coming in as well because when a new manager comes in everyone starts at the same spot. It’s not as if sometimes a manager has had his team for a couple of years and he’s got his trusted players that he uses all the time.

“The manager knows no one and these young lads have come in and done very well. Shadrach, Hector, young Dan and a lot of them train with us. Young little Zech Obiero sometimes and it’s good for them to be in the manager’s thoughts.

You may also want to watch:

“You’re going to get your chance but you’ve got to do well in training and show the manager that you can be trusted. I think all of them have showed they can be trusted if called upon.”

The former Charlton Athletic midfielder felt pre-season on the whole went well and he enjoyed playing with a mixture of different midfielders during that period.

“We’ve played with all different midfielders throughout pre-season, we’ve had different games against different teams from all different leagues, and sometimes there is different ways to play against different teams.

“It’s good that we’ve done that in pre-season and on the whole it’s gone well. We need to take that into the league games and try getting some points on the board.

“It’s always good when you’re playing together and building relationships on the pitch. You know what they’re good and what they’re not so good at. You can then help each other.”