O's chairman is hopeful new investors could provide a bright future

Leyton Orient Chairman Nigel Travis (second left) and Vice Chairman Kent Teague join players as they celebrate during the Vanarama National League match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis is hopeful that potential new investors will help the club enjoy a bright future.

The O’s have been looking to secure some extra investment as they plan out a sustainable future with ambitions of getting back into League One.

But Travis was keen to reiterate that Kent Teague and himself will remain as the main investors – after many fans had doubts about the ploy to bring in new investors.

“I’ve spent nearly all of my waking hours the last few weeks doing that, and we’ve made significant progress. We have one investor coming in and got calls with many others,” Travis said.

“It’s a strange process where you do presentations and then they come back with questions, but the way we see it for everyone that has got any doubts, is that the lead participants will still be Kent and I.

“We’re bringing in some new investors with change minds, some great enthusiasm for the future of Leyton Orient.

“There is a pattern at the moment, particularly for American investors, they look at buying a Premier League club but it is too expensive then the Championship is a lottery as the average loss last season was £35million.

“They then come down to the clubs in League One and League Two then very quickly decide that they want a club in London. We’re in a great position.

“A lot of people value us more highly than we value ourselves. I’ve seen predicting that are way higher than what we are placing on the club.

“I feel the new investors will come in and add value. One thing all fans should know is that we’re focused on not going back and seeking anymore investment for five years.

File photo dated 11-05-2020 of A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient. - Credit: PA

“That may come back and haunt me, but we’ve done all of our planning based on that, and we included as everyone will have seen the replacement of the east stand roof.

“We’re looking at the pitch and supporting the playing side as well as boosting the academy.”