Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis disappointed with Bristol Rovers postponement

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis ‘disappointed’ with Bristol Rovers late decision to postpone fixture on New Years Day.

The O’s are hoping the EFL conducts an investigation after being in contact throughout the week about the fixture going ahead for it to be cancelled just hours before kick-off.

Travis posted a statement to the Orient fans, saying: “We are of course disappointed with the postponement of the Bristol Rovers game, even more so by the late nature of the postponement.

“We have been in contact with Bristol Rovers throughout the week regarding their reduced player availability, although we understood the fixture would still proceed in accordance with the EFL rules.

“The club expect the EFL to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the postponement of today’s (New Years Day) fixture.

“Whilst there is of course so much that is taken out of our hands with the spread of the virus, there are things that can be done.

“The postponements of fixtures are not helping sustainability of football, and more and more costs are incurred through the later postponements.

“We need to do more as individual clubs, and collectively the EFL, to ensure rules around postponements change for the better.

“In closing, we wish all our supporters a very happy new year and look forward to seeing many of you at Stoke City in the FA Cup on Sunday 9th.”

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient celebrates a goal with his team-mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient have not played since Saturday, December 18 when they lost 1-0 to Tranmere Rovers despite being light on numbers themselves due to Covid, injuries and suspension.

They have since seen clashes with Colchester United, Newport County and now Bristol Rovers postponed over the festive period which means the O’s face a backlogged fixture list in the second-half of the campaign.

Kenny Jackett’s side currently sit 10th in League Two after 22 games played and face a big transfer window as they bid to claw back into the play-off places and give themselves a fighting chance of promotion.