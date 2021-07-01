Southend will not let Elvis leave cheaply despite Leyton Orient interest

Published: 12:27 PM July 1, 2021

Louis Dennis of Leyton Orient and Elvis Bwomono of Southend United during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Phil Brown insists Southend United will not let Elvis Bwomono leave cheaply.

The right-back, who is attracting interest from League Two side Leyton Orient, is now out of contract after so far failing to agree a new deal with the Shrimpers.

But, with Bwomono being aged under 24, Blues are still entitled to a transfer fee for the defender.

And Brown has stressed the 22-year-old will not be allowed to move on without the club being compensated.

“There’s been interest from a couple of clubs in Elvis but from our point of view he’s someone we’ve put eight years of work into,” Brown told the Echo.

“He’s not going anywhere cheaply and he certainly won’t be going anywhere for free.

“We’ve offered him a deal, we’re open for talks and trying to get a deal over the line for him to stay here.

“We don’t know where he stands and he might be getting a very hungry, thirsty and greedy agent telling him to hold out for now.

“We know where we are but with the clubs interested he might go but he might not.”

However, Blues are also still in talks with Jason Demetriou who seems likely to line up at right-back if he remains at Roots Hall.

“There’s interest in Jason Demetriou but I’d like to keep one of them,” said Brown.

“I like experience but I also like the project we’ve had with Elvis.

“He’s been a good servant and that will reflect in the price tag in my opinion.”

But Brown still feels Blues are well covered on the right hand side of the defence and he will also be having a close look at Rob Howard in pre-season.

“I would be more nervous if I didn’t have Jason Demetriou and we’ve also recalled Rob Howard from his loan spell at King’s Lynn,” said Brown.

“I don’t know the lad and I haven’t seen him play but I’ll have a look at him in pre-season.

“The right-back situation looks healthy but it could change dramatically in the next couple of weeks or there could just be a simple solution.”

