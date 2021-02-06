Leyton Orient play out a goalless draw with Colchester United

Published: 6:00 PM February 6, 2021

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Salford City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 2nd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient played out a second consecutive goalless draw at home to Colchester United as they remain 10th in League Two.

Head coach Ross Embleton made two changes to the side that drew in mid-week with Crawley Town with Tristan Abrahams and Ouss Cisse coming in for the suspended Hector Kyprianou and the injured Ruel Sotiriou.

It was a lively start to the encounter, as defender Adam Thompson drives forward from defence, looking to start an attack.

In the 10th minute of play Conor Wilkinson met a Dan Kemp corner but header it over the crossbar from close range before the U’s new front-man Frank Nouble’s header hit the bar at the other end.

The O’s had another chance through former Dagenham & Redbridge man Wilkinson as he tried his luck from distance but he fired wide of the target before he done well out on left to pick out new signing Abrahams but his header didn’t enough power to trouble the Colchester goalkeeper.

Early in the second-half Dan Kemp provided a dangerous free-kick into the box, but right-back Sam Ling couldn’t convert as the ball deflected just in front of him.

Shortly after Wilkinson backheeled the ball to Jobi McAnuff before the captain’s low cross was deflected behind for a corner which led to a free-kick that led to nothing.

The away side could have broken the deadlock in the 66th minute when Miles Welch-Hayes met Callum Harriott’s corner and saw his header deflect narrowly over and behind.

As the game opened up, Wilkinson began to see a lot more of the ball. On two occasions in quick succession, he jinked inside onto his favoured left foot and forced George into a couple of smart saves.

With fifteen minutes left to play, Embleton made a third change which saw a return from injury for top scorer Danny Johnson, who replaced Kemp.

Orient had a chance for a late winner when Adam Thompson got a head to Wilkinson’s teasing free kick, but it wasn’t to be as the centre back’s header went just over, forcing the O’s to settle for a second successive 0-0 draw.

Vigouroux, Ling (Happe 60), Akinola, Thompson, Brophy, Cissé, Clay (McAnuff 58), Freeman, Wilkinson, Abrahams, Kemp (Johnson 77).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Dayton, Dennis.

Colchester United: George, Welch-Hayes, Doherty (Clampin 73), Lapslie, Smith, Harriott, Chilvers (Stevenson 65), Eastman, Sarpong-Wiredu, Poku (Senior 71), Nouble.

Unused subs: Coulter, Sowumni, Senior, Oteh, Brown.