Leyton Orient could send goalkeeper Sargeant back out on loan

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant could be heading out on loan once again after falling down the pecking order at the club.

The 24-year-old, who has been in and around the O’s first-team since 2014, has found game time hard to come by over the years.

Young Rhys Byrne has been handed the opportunity to feature in the Papa John’s Trophy where he has picked up four clean sheets from four starts while also being named on the bench each week in the league.

Sargeant however spent a brief spell on loan at National League side Barnet where he featured 10 times and was named in the team of the week on a few occasions.

But his time may at the club may now be up in order for him to progress his career as he is currently the third choice.

“We’ve reversed it, the top two have been Lawrence Vigouroux and Rhys Byrne, they’ve worked all the games,” manager Kenny Jackett said.

“For Sam we’ve tried to get him loans where we can and work with the other two, that’s been the plan so far. He has had 10 games with Barnet so far and we’re looking for other avenues.

“He has been number two here for quite a while and he’s 24-years-old now.”