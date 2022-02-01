Working hard is only way says Leyton Orient's Pratley

Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley said the only way to get out of a rut is to work hard, after netting in their 1-1 draw at Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Pratley was recalled to the side by manager Kenny Jackett and repaid that faith shown in him by putting O's ahead in Yorkshire, ending their nine hour-plus goal drought in the process.

But Elliot Watt hit back to earn the Bantams a share of the League Two spoils seven minutes from time, leaving Orient with just two points from a possible 18 ahead of their home match against Colchester United on Saturday.

And Pratley said: "Obviously it's disappointing when you're left out of the squad. At any level, you're disappointed, I'm disappointed.

"But I'm older, I'm a professional, I've played football for a long time and football is not all good.

"I don't go out and drink champagne when I win and play well and I don't go home and sulk and cry. I've got a good family at home, who have a shoulder to cry on if I go to them, but when I'm in front of the boys I try and lead by example to show them that if they're out of the squad, we have to carry on and keep fighting."

Jackett added Dan Moss, Otis Khan, Jordan Brown, Ethan Coleman, George Ray and Frank Nouble to his squad during the January transfer window, while seeing Dan Kemp join MK Dons for an undisclosed fee after netting six goals in 49 appearances for the club.

But O's find themselves in 15th place, 10 points off a play-off spot, and Pratley added: "I think they only way you can get out of a rut or bad performance if you're not playing well is to work hard and that's what I continue to do whether I'm playing bad or I'm out of the team.

"I will work hard and I think that's the only way you can get out of it. That's for everyone. I think everyone tries, they're good, honest boys and hopefully getting a goal today and doing alright in the game will give myself a little bit of confidence and the team."