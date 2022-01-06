O's defender Beckles reveals long break from action has been 'frustrating'
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient defender Omar Beckles revealed it has been frustrating to have not played in so long due to isolation and postponements, although he did get to enjoy the festive period.
The 30-year-old last featured in the O’s 4-1 victory over Swindon Town on Tuesday, December 7 before missing out on the next two fixtures due to isolation.
Following the two matches, Orient have seen three games postponed between Boxing Day and New Years Day, after other teams opted to cancel fixtures.
“It’s been a bit frustrating, especially in the manner in which it has happened, the New Years Day game was called off on the day. Someone like myself who has already missed two games and the boys didn’t get the results that we wanted. I’m really eager to get back out there,” Beckles said.
“I want to contribute to us getting the results we really need, so when games get called off, and I think some teams have maybe used that to their advantage with injuries but we tried to be as honest as possible and make ourselves available for every single game, which is a credit to the club.
“The boys are itching to get going again, and I think we’ve got to count our blessings as well, as I've not been able to enjoy Christmas for so many years now. Just conscious of having a game or New Years Day I've got a game.
“I was able to enjoy the Christmas period which was lovely, so a bit of both, frustration but quite delighted to enjoy some time with the family.”
The former Crewe Alexandra centre-back admitted he feels fit and ready to go despite the long lay-off from action.
“We’ll find out when I cross that bridge, I feel as fit as possible, training has been intense and I feel like I'm training fit. It’s different when you’re actually playing matches but nonetheless raring to go.”