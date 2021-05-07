Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson set to depart
- Credit: Archant
Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson is set to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.
The 32-year-old, who was instrumental in the National League title winning season, has found game time hard to come by this term and will now depart as he seeks a new challenge.
He made 119 appearances for the O’s where he found the back of the net on 12 occasions and was a massive fans favourite in the title winning campaign.
“I just want to thank everyone who has played a part in my four seasons at the club,” Coulson said.
“The last two seasons haven’t been what I wanted, but that 2018/19 season will live with me forever.
“I’ve made some amazing friendships at this club that I will cherish. Thank you to those fans that supported me and the team through thick and thin.
“Now looking forward to a new challenge.”
