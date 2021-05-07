News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson set to depart

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:26 PM May 7, 2021   
Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor). - Credit: Archant

Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson is set to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. 

The 32-year-old, who was instrumental in the National League title winning season, has found game time hard to come by this term and will now depart as he seeks a new challenge. 

He made 119 appearances for the O’s where he found the back of the net on 12 occasions and was a massive fans favourite in the title winning campaign. 

“I just want to thank everyone who has played a part in my four seasons at the club,” Coulson said. 

“The last two seasons haven’t been what I wanted, but that 2018/19 season will live with me forever. 

Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate after Leyton Orient's promotion to the Football Leagu

Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate after Leyton Orient's promotion to the Football League was confirmed (pic: Simon O'Connor). - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve made some amazing friendships at this club that I will cherish. Thank you to those fans that supported me and the team through thick and thin. 

“Now looking forward to a new challenge.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Blaze at Canary Wharf tower block with cladding issue
  2. 2 Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and referendums
  3. 3 Politicians join forces on referendum about Tower Hamlets mayor
  1. 4 Street food and farmers' market return to City Island
  2. 5 Mayor or leader: Your choice on May 6
  3. 6 Hundreds of boilers break down in the East End during pandemic
  4. 7 Teenager arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Isle of Dogs
  5. 8 Covid-19 mass testing after variant detected in E1 postal area
  6. 9 Fast broadband deal is signed for thousands of East End homes
  7. 10 England captain Harry Kane renews his shirt sponsorship with Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow

Tower Hamlets Council | Opinion

'I'm backing leader and cabinet model in Tower Hamlets referendum'

Rushanara Ali MP, Bethnal Green & Bow

Logo Icon
The London Air Ambulance on the helipad at The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel,

Health

Air ambulance charity reveals number of east London call-outs in 2020

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Paul Chiddicks... his great aunt was killed on duty during Blitz in 1941

80th anniversary of worst wartime fire service disaster during the Blitz

Mike Brooke

person
Footballer kicking a ball

Euro 2020

East London venue to host big-screen Euro 2020 football fanzone

Holly Evans

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus