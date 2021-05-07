Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson set to depart

Published: 2:26 PM May 7, 2021

Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson is set to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 32-year-old, who was instrumental in the National League title winning season, has found game time hard to come by this term and will now depart as he seeks a new challenge.

He made 119 appearances for the O’s where he found the back of the net on 12 occasions and was a massive fans favourite in the title winning campaign.

“I just want to thank everyone who has played a part in my four seasons at the club,” Coulson said.

“The last two seasons haven’t been what I wanted, but that 2018/19 season will live with me forever.

Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate after Leyton Orient's promotion to the Football League was confirmed (pic: Simon O'Connor). - Credit: Archant

“I’ve made some amazing friendships at this club that I will cherish. Thank you to those fans that supported me and the team through thick and thin.

“Now looking forward to a new challenge.”