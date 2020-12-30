Leyton Orient defender Myles Judd joins Barnet on loan

Published: 4:43 PM December 30, 2020

Leyton Orient full-back Myles Judd has joined National League side Barnet on a short-term loan deal.

Judd makes the move to The Hive London initially on a months loan, however the Bees may exercise the option to keep the right-back on longer at the end of next month.

The 21-year-old was developed at Leyton Orient from his early teenage years until he signed his professional deal with the O's in 2015.

At the end of the 2016/17 season, he won the LFE Apprentice of the Year for League Two, he played an integral part for his side that season, making 20 appearances in Sky Bet League Two.

Judd played a part in the O's promotion from the National League in the 2018-19 season, making 19 appearances. In all the full-back has played for the East London Club on 56 occasions in all competitions.

Speaking after the Club, Judd said: "I am delighted to have joined, as soon as I knew Barnet were interested in having me on loan, I jumped at the chance.

"I hope to get some game time, I knew the gaffer had come in, which made me want to come down.

"As soon as I got down here to train, I saw the intensity out on the training pitch and I know I'll be able to work hard during my time with the club.

"I like to think I am good in one vs one defending, but I also can be dangerous going forward and get crosses into the box."