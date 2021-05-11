Leyton Orient have a big summer ahead of them insists director Ling

Published: 4:30 PM May 11, 2021

Leyton Orient have a big summer of recruitment ahead of them insists director of football Martin Ling.

The O’s are currently undergoing the search for a new manager but have also revealed their retained list as plans for the 2021/22 season have begun.

Ouss Cisse, Hector Kyprianou, Adam Thompson, Dan Kemp, Sam Sargeant, Ruel Sotiriou and Shadrach Ogie remain in contract.

Lawrence Vigouroux, Danny Johnson, Conor Wilkinson, James Brophy, Dan Happe, Craig Clay and Jayden Sweeney have all been offered new contracts as well.

The likes of Lee Angol, Josh Coulson, James Dayton, Louis Dennis, Myles Judd, Sam Ling, Jordan Maguire-Drew, Brendon Shabani, Jamie Turley, Joe Widdowson and of course interim manager Jobi McAnuff have all been released – meaning the new manager will have to bring in a whole host of new names.

“We know that it’s a big summer for us, and there’s an awful lot of players that are going to come available,” Ling said.

“But what’s exciting is that, even if all of the players we have offered contacts to sign, there is still a lot of room for the new manager to come in and scope the squad they want.”

“We won’t be making any signings whilst we conclude the process to bring the new manager in, and they will be a big part of that process for shaping that squad, as we look towards next season.”

Three academy players have also been offered the opportunity to step up to the first-team after impressing in the season just gone.

“We have three scholarship lads who we’ve offered the chance to turn pro, and it’s important we always have this supply line from our academy,” continues Ling.

“Matt Young, Rhys Byrne and Anthony Papadopoulos have all earned the right to become professional, and will now be able to give it their best shot.”

“They all have talent, but it’s just the start of a journey, so it will be a big year for them next year.”

“The academy is something close to my, and of course the supporters’ hearts, so we’re delighted to see these three progress.”