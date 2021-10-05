Leyton Orient duo Harry Smith and Kenny Jackett nominated for monthly awards
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient duo Harry Smith and Kenny Jackett have been nominated in the monthly SkyBet League Two awards.
Manager Kenny Jackett has been nominated for SkyBet League Two Manager of the Month after guiding The O’s into the automatic promotion spots, picking up eight points in four league games – whilst also recording a 1-0 win in the Papa John’s Trophy over Southampton U21’s.
Meanwhile, Leyton Orient striker Harry Smith has added to his PFA Vertu Player of the Month Nomination with a nomination for SkyBet League Two Player Of The Month.
Smith was instrumental in The O’s climb up the table, netting four goals in his four league appearances, and moving himself to the joint top goalscorer in the league with six.
The two awards are decided upon by a panel, and the winners will be announced on Friday 8th October.