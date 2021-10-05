Leyton Orient duo Harry Smith and Kenny Jackett nominated for monthly awards

Published: 3:10 PM October 5, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient duo Harry Smith and Kenny Jackett have been nominated in the monthly SkyBet League Two awards.

Manager Kenny Jackett has been nominated for SkyBet League Two Manager of the Month after guiding The O’s into the automatic promotion spots, picking up eight points in four league games – whilst also recording a 1-0 win in the Papa John’s Trophy over Southampton U21’s.

Meanwhile, Leyton Orient striker Harry Smith has added to his PFA Vertu Player of the Month Nomination with a nomination for SkyBet League Two Player Of The Month.

Smith was instrumental in The O’s climb up the table, netting four goals in his four league appearances, and moving himself to the joint top goalscorer in the league with six.

Oliver Hawkins of Mansfield Town and Harry Smith of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The two awards are decided upon by a panel, and the winners will be announced on Friday 8th October.