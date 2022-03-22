Leyton Orient's Coleman hoping to push on at Harrogate

Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Coleman wants them to maintain their momentum under new head coach Richie Wellens at Harrogate Town tonight.

O's recorded their first win since December 7 when beating Rochdale 3-1 at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday, thanks to goals from Paul Smyth, Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith.

And that made it three games unbeaten under Wellens and five without defeat since the departure of former boss Kenny Jackett.

They are now in 18th place and nine points above the relegation zone in League Two, while Harrogate sit four points above them in 16th having played one game more.

And Coleman said: "The team did really well. We didn't perform as well as we wanted to like we did in the games before under the new gaffer but getting the result was massively important for all of us involved.

"We haven't had a win since I've been here. It's been a while. Finally we're coming off the pitch and we can put the music on.

"Everyone is happy and excited that we've progressed and we're winning games again now and it's important for us to do that.

"Now we can really push on and continue this form. We've shown character the last five games, gone unbeaten.

"We've come back in those games, scored last minute. That shows massive character.

"We spoke about that as a team and we've got to show that again throughout the rest of the season."

Coleman, 22, joined the club on a two-and-a-half year deal from National League side King's Lynn Town for an undisclosed fee in January and has made 10 appearances, scoring an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Colchester under interim manager Matt Harrold.

And he is pleased with how his game is progressing in east London, adding: "The tempo is higher, fitness, it's difficult to get used to it but it's a situation where I feel like I have and will do and carry on to progress.

"Gaffer played at a high level and has been good with the young boys so far, teaching me and Hec (Kyprianou) who have been playing in there. He's been good with us and we've got to learn off him.

"He's got valuable experience and we want to learn as players, we don't just want to play games. Especially as young players so it's important and helpful.

"I feel like that's my game. I enjoy passing the ball as much as I can, enjoy getting on it. And I feel we can do that as a team, we've got good technical players in the team who can produce a style of play like the gaffer wants and I feel like we can do that well."

Another young player to catch the eye in recent weeks is 21-year-old academy graduate Ruel Sotiriou, who has scored four goals in the last five games.

Coleman had praise for his teammate and is hoping O's can keep the feel-good factor going this evening, adding: "He has been brilliant for us, he's scored good goals. It's all about scoring goals, he has done well and is in form and we need to keep him at it.

"When you know he's through and has got a chance you believe he is going to score and it's massively important for a team to have that.

"We want to do exactly the same as we did at the weekend. We want the performance to be a bit better, we want to move the ball a bit better, also our pressing.

"We want to play expansively and we're going to do that well and we want to get the three points."