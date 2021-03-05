Leyton Orient boss McAnuff is expecting tougher test at Exeter City

Published: 4:00 PM March 5, 2021

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Salford City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 2nd January 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff knows it will be a step up in competition as they head to Exeter City for his second match in charge of the club.

The O’s will make the trip to St James Park on Saturday (1pm kick-off) as they look to build on their 1-0 victory away to Grimsby Town in mid-week.

Although the new manager knows The Grecians will pose a tougher test for his men as they look to start making up ground on the League Two play-off places.

“It’s a big step-up and that is one of the first things i said to the boys after the game on Tuesday. Absolutely delighted to get off to a winning start, but where I see us as a club and where i see us going, we should be beating Grimsby with all respect to them,” McAnuff admitted.

“Looking at their league position at the moment if we’re serious about being a team that is going to get anywhere near the play-offs that is a game we have to win and i want to set those demands.

“I was pleased, but it was very much onto the next one, and it’s going to be a tougher challenge. It’s a team I've seen quite a lot of. High energy, good movement, they run hard and they’ve got good footballers.

“From our point of view they’re certainly someone that we can look at, try to emulate because they’ve been very consistent in this league, and that’s kind of where we want to get to.

“They haven’t quite made it over the line in terms of the play-offs. Never the less they’re obviously doing something very well and of course we go into the game knowing what they’re going to have but at the same time for us we usually step up to these occasions.

“The players like to go out and perform against the bigger and better teams, so it is certainly one that we’re looking forward to.”

Orient are expected to be without the likes of Josh Coulson, Adam Thompson, Lee Angol, Louis Dennis and Ruel Sotiriou through injury as it stands.