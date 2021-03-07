Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff admits they were second best in every area

Published: 8:24 AM March 7, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff insists they saw the difference between a good League Two side and an inconsistent one as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Exeter City.

Having overseen a win on his managerial debut, the Jamaican international saw his side fall two goals down inside a quarter of an hour.

The second Exeter goal came after a mistake by O's goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and the visitors never really recovered, conceding again either side of the break to ensure a difficult day.

“I think we’ve seen the difference between a really good side at this level and one that hasn’t been good enough at times this season,” McAnuff admitted.

“They were way better all over the pitch in every area, of course that is something that first and foremost, myself and the staff will look at.

“I’m one always for personal accountability and certainly we will look at everything we did leading up to the game. Whether that is training, team selection, and we’ll make sure we do that.

“In terms of us on the pitch we were just second to everything, they had a greater desire, and for me Exeter are a team that do those little details well. They go up quite direct to Ryan Bowman, who is obviously a handful. We didn’t deal with him.

“The knock on effect from that is that they were able to get onto second balls, which again we were reacting later to, and something that we’ve really tried to work on but what that then doesn’t able us to do is get up to Danny Johnson and have the support around him that he needs so he then becomes isolated.

“From front to back just nowhere near it, we’ve had words, but at the same time we have to take that responsibility and be better.”

The Jamaican international tried to change things around but admitted he had to be careful at the same time.

“We had a little tweak in the second-half, we spun the three around in midfield just to have a little bit more cover in front of the back four as we didn’t deal with Bowman enough.

“You have to be quite cautious at times as we were 3-0 down, it’s a real fine balance between trying to get back in, which we wanted to do to start with while also not getting an absolute hiding with things getting out of hand.

“There wasn’t a lot of places to go after that first-half. We wanted a bit of a response, but we go out and then concede a really poor penalty from our point of view, so not much to take out of the game.”