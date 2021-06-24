EFL fixture release: Leyton Orient begin new season away to Salford City

Published: 9:04 AM June 24, 2021

The Justin Edinburgh stand during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient will begin life under new manager Kenny Jackett with a trip away to Salford City on the opening day.

The O's first home game will be the following weekend (August, 14) as they welcome Exeter City to the Breyer Group Stadium.

The festive fixtures see Orient travel to Colchester United on Boxing Day, before hosting Bristol Rovers at home on New Year’s Day.

The season will conclude on home turf, as Tranmere Rovers will visit E10 on May 7.

Kick-off times will remain as 3pm for Saturdays and 7.45pm for Tuesdays, but this is to be confirmed in due course.

Full fixture list:

Sat Aug 7 – Salford City (A)

Wed Aug 11 – Carabao Cup First Round

Sat Aug 14 – Exeter City (H)

Tue Aug 17 – Harrogate Town (H)

Sat Aug 21 – Carlisle United (A)

Wed Aug 25 – Carabao Cup Round Two

Sat Aug 28 – Bradford City (H)

Sat Sep 4 – Newport County (A)

Sat Sep 11 – Oldham Athletic (H)

Sat Sep 18 – Bristol Rovers (A)

Wed Sep 22 – Carabao Cup Round Three

Sat Sep 25 – Mansfield Town (H)

Sat Oct 2 – Port Vale (A)

Sat Oct 9 – Barrow (A)

Sat Oct 16 – Walsall (H)

Tue Oct 19 – Forest Green Rovers (H)

Sat Oct 23 – Stevenage (A)

Wed Oct 27 – Carabao Cup Round Four

Sat Oct 30 – Hartlepool United (H)

Sat Nov 6 – Emirates FA Cup First Round

Sat Nov 13 – Rochdale A

Sat Nov 20 – Sutton United (H)

Tue Nov 23 – Scunthorpe United (A)

Sat Nov 27 – Northampton Town (A)

Sat Dec 4 – Emirates FA Cup Round Two

Tue Dec 7 – Swindon Town (H)

Sat Dec 11 – Crawley Town (H)

Sat Dec 18 – Tranmere Rovers (A)

Sun Dec 26 – Colchester United (A)

Wed Dec 29 – Newport County (H)

Sat Jan 1 – Bristol Rovers (H)

Sat Jan 8 – Bradford City (A) / Emirates FA Cup Round Three

Sat Jan 15 – Oldham Athletic (A)

Sat Jan 22 – Port Vale (H)

Sat Jan 29 – Mansfield Town (A)

Sat Mar 5 – Stevenage (H)

Sat Mar 12 – Hartlepool United (A)

Tue Mar 15 – Forest Green Rovers (A)

Sat Mar 19 – Rochdale (H)

Sat Mar 26 – Barrow (H)

Sat Apr 2 – Walsall (A)

Sat Apr 9 – Sutton United (A)

Fri Apr 15 – Scunthorpe United (H)

Mon Apr 18 – Swindon Town (A)

Sat Apr 23 – Northampton Town (H)

Sat Apr 30 – Crawley Town (A)

Sat May 7 – Tranmere Rovers (H)



