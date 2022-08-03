Moncur: Leyton Orient is one of best changing rooms I've been in

George Moncur says the changing room at Leyton Orient is 'one of the best' he has ever been in.

Moncur netted from the penalty spot on his O's debut in a 2-0 win over Grimsby Town on the opening day of the League Two season last weekend.

And the 28-year-old, who joined on a three-year deal from Hull City for an undisclosed fee earlier this summer, admitted he feels right at home already.

George Moncur scores from the penalty spot for Leyton Orient against Grimsby Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I've said to the lads, it's one of the best changing rooms I've ever been in," he told the club website.

"I don't know if that's because they're all from south of where I am, I've been up north for ages!

"It's a great set-up, the training ground is good, the pitch is getting better there, so everything is benefitting us."

Moncur started at Tottenham as a schoolboy, then joined the academy at West Ham - where dad John made 176 league appearances for the first team between 1994 and 2003 - and after a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon he made two appearances of his own for the Hammers in the League Cup and FA Cup.

After further loan spells at Partick Thistle and Colchester, he joined the Essex club on a permanent deal, then moved on to Barnsley, Luton and Hull - with another loan spell at Peterborough along the way.

And having followed younger brother Freddy - who made 11 appearances for O's - into the ranks at Brisbane Road, the midfielder is grateful for the help he is receiving.

George Moncur in action for Leyton Orient against Grimsby Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He added: "The staff are great with me, they're always on me about the defensive side, that's something I've always wanted to work on.

"That's the way it should be. If you get a player that's confident and don't tell them anything, you just do what you want.

"So they're always on my case which is brilliant and what I need as well."

Having already opened his Orient account with the 50th goal of his professional career, Moncur is hoping to help Richie Wellens' side achieve more success - with a trip to Crawley Town up next on Saturday.

He said: "I'm quite a confident player, even if you're not playing so well, I always go into the game confident, I know I've got ability.

"You have to try and produce every week, it's not about doing it in training, you've got to do it on the pitch.

"The more minutes I play, I haven't really played a lot in terms of 90 minutes, for a long time, so the more I play, the better I'll get and the goals should start coming."