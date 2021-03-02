Players have been 'first class' insists new manager Jobi McAnuff after Grimsby victory

Published: 10:43 PM March 2, 2021

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 19th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff was full of praise for his side as they’ve had limited time to work on things ahead of their 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

A 20th minute goal from Dan Happe helped the new manager start his reign with a win and end the O’s seven game winless streak in League Two.

It also saw them climb back up one place into 13th position as they bid to chase down the play-off places this season.

“There has been a lot going on since I got the news about becoming manager, but the boys have been absolutely first class,” McAnuff said.

“A win is a win, delighted to get off to a winning start. I went in first and foremost said to the lads buzzing as it’s been a while since we had a win, so that is the most important thing, but again as we get better and improve we should be finishing that game off.

You may also want to watch:

“We created some good chances, that’s a positive for me, it’s probably as dangerous as we have looked for a little while.

“We created a lot of good opportunities, looked a threat going forward, and equally looked very solid at the back so very pleased.”

Adam Thompson had to taken off in the opening minutes of the contest due to head collision and landing awkwardly on his ankle in which he was replace by goalscorer Happe.

“We’re still waiting for news on Thommo. It looked a real bad one, it’s a combination of his leg as I he landed, and he also had a really bad gash on his head.

“We will await on the further news for the extent of the damage.”

He added: “I had a really good chat with Dan, he obviously didn’t start the game, but I was really pleased with his response.

“It was a tough decision, but one that he took really well, and that’s what I wanted was a response and he stepped in at very short notice.

“He put in a performance and I think that’s the level he needs to be playing at and if he does that he’s as good as anyone around.”

McAnuff made three changes, dropping himself, Happe and attacker Conor Wilkinson to the bench to make way for Jamie Turley, Craig Clay and Joe Widdowson.

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient goes close during Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“For me, I wanted to freshen it up a little bit, I want competition. I want to push people and I want to drive people.

“I want to see responses when decisions are made that perhaps people aren’t happy with. As a player I would always want to come back and prove the manager wrong. Dan has done that and obviously how the game went I wasn’t able to get Conor on.

“He’s a fantastic player, one that I think could be as good as he wants to be, it’s about him applying himself and getting back to that form that we know he’s capable of.”