McAnuff 'Happe' as he gets Orient reign off to winning start

Published: 9:11 PM March 2, 2021

It’s a winning start for manager Jobi McAnuff as Leyton Orient substitute Dan Happe helped them to a 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

Interim manager Jobi McAnuff made three changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Tranmere Rovers for his first match in charge as he of course dropped himself as well as Dan Happe and Conor Wilkinson while he recalled Joe Widdowson, Jamie Turley and Craig Clay – the latter being handed the armband.

In just the second minute of play the O’s were forced into a change as defender Adam Thompson was forced off after a head collision and an ankle – being replaced by Dan Happe.

An early chance for the visitors as striker Danny Johnson tried to get a shot off but his shot was deflected into the hands of the Mariners goalkeeper.

Grimsby midfielder Filipe Morais had an ambitious aim from distance which skidded wide of the target in the 12th minute of play.

Orient midfielder Nick Freeman picked out winger James Brophy who fired a low shot goalbound but his attempt was blocked.

The O’s then had three consecutive corners where he produced three different types of set-pieces with the last one falling to the feet of substitute defender Happe who turned the ball home in the 20th minute.

McAnuff’s men continued to press forward and in the 29th minute Brophy with drove down the left, before sending a powerful effort just over the bar.

Striker Danny Johnson then had a snapshot from the edge of the box as goalkeeper Jake Eastwood palmed his effort away.

On the stroke of half-time Brophy was in acres of space burst into the box, checked back, and picked out Kemp who rocketed a shot off the crossbar.

Early in the second-half left winger Brophy continued to cause issues as he laid the ball back to Nick Freeman but his attempt was blocked.

Kemp then hit the bar for the second time in the evening just moments later as Orient looked to double their lead.

The hosts then ramped up a bit of pressure but couldn’t create any real chances as Orient remained solid.

Mariners substitute Lennell John-Lewis tried his luck on the half-volley but it went wide of the target.

In the 76th minute John-Lewis then hit the post as they pushed for an equaliser before Orient managed to clear their lines.

Defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse produced a great ball looking for Danny Johnson on the break, but the Grimsby defence stand up and deny Johnson an opportunity.

With just four minutes left in the contest Brophy flashed an effort wide as Orient continued to search for a second.

They had yet another chance in the final minute as Hector Kyprianou raced into the box and cut the ball back for striker Tristan Abrahams who blasted wide.

Grimsby Town: Eastwood, Hewitt, Waterfall, Menayase, Bunney, Morais, Rose (John-Lewis 66), Matefe, Adams (Lamy 72), El Mizouni, Payne (Hanson 66).

Unused subs: McKeown, Hendrie, Coke, Habergham.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Thompson, Turley, Widdowson, Cisse, Clay (Kyprianou 78), Freeman, Kemp, Brophy, Johnson (Abrahams 86).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ling, Happe, Dayton, Wilkinson.