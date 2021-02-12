Leyton Orient look to continue unbeaten run against Harrogate Town
Leyton Orient will look to continue their unbeaten record against Harrogate Town as they head to The EnviroVent Stadium for the second-ever time.
The time being a 3-0 win in September, 2018 in the National League when goals from Macauley Bonne, Josh Koroma and captain Jobi McAnuff sealed the victory.
They also sealed a 2-0 win at home to Simon Weaver’s men that season and picked up a win at home this season.
“Happy memories for many reasons, we was on a very good run back then, and I think it was the 10th game, we were either unbeaten in 10 or that was the 10th game, but it was a very good performance on the 3G,” Embleton admitted.
“One thing that always sticks in my mind when we went to Harrogate is that the actual crowd was integrated that day. I’m not sure how many supporters will remember it and albeit the Orient fans were congregated behind the dug out as such there was a lot of mingling between the fans.
“It was quite unique and something that not too many get to experience and on the day it was our fans that were heard in terms of the noise and celebrations at full-time.
“It was two teams at the top of the league if I remember rightly and we came away with a very positive feel from that one.”
The O's recorded a 3-0 win over Town when the sides last met, at Brisbane Road on November 21, striker Danny Johnson netting a hat-trick.
Johnson returned to the bench last weekend and the boss admitted he could be closer to returning to the starting line-up now.
“It’s a funny one really because yes is the answer, but the second part of it is that Dan could certainly have done with more minutes, so the fact that we lose that game and the fact that training has been hindered because of the snow.
“Dan could have done with 25-30 minutes out on the pitch against Carlisle United which would have pushed him closer to that freshness and sharpness that you need when you’re trying to come abck from an injury.
“At the same time we haven’t had to put him out there in icy and risky conditions, but it leaves him with a very good chance for the weekend.”