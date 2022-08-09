Leyton Orient 'don't really need' Forest Green Rovers cup tie says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens admits they 'don't really need' their EFL Cup game at Forest Green Rovers.

O's head to the League One side for a first-round tie on Tuesday, having won their first two matches in League Two this season.

Having beaten Grimsby Town 2-0 on the opening day of the campaign, Wellens saw Tom James seal a 1-0 win at Crawley Town last weekend.

But as he turned his attention to cup action, he told the club website: "We'll have to see who is ready. We don't really need the game if I'm being honest.

"We do because players are champing at the bit for game time and they will get game time.

"But we've had probably six of our starting 11 out today for certain times of pre-season.

"Paul Smyth doesn't start today because he just feels his hamstring that little bit. He's had 18 months of his career disrupted.

"We know when we get Smudge on the pitch he can be the best player in the league, we know how sharp he is. I need to protect him and a couple of others in the next two or three weeks until they're fully up and running.

"It's good we're getting minutes in their legs, we've got a lot of seasoned professionals, once they get minutes in their legs they're really good players for the level."

O's were cheered on by over 800 fans at Crawley, but while thankful for that level of support, Wellens was not too pleased with some of the songs coming from the stands.

And he pointed out how difficult a place it will be for visiting sides to claim a positive outcome this season.

He added: "I don't think we gave them a lot to shout about for the majority of the game. I don't appreciate the chant of 'we've had a shot'.

"That's a negative chant, don't like it, we're going to come to games where we need to dig in, we're away from home.

"There's a lot of cameras following their manager around, there's a lot of chat about cryptocurrency taking over a club and there's a feelgood factor about this club.

"It didn't feel like it during the game, they've signed a lot of players, some of the best at our level, and signed some exciting young players as well.

"This is not an easy place to come so keep the chants positive. The players absolutely run their hearts out for the supporters and it's a good weekend for them."