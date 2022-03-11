Wellens wants Leyton Orient fans to 'have some fun'

New Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens wants fans to have fun once again - Credit: PA

New Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens said he wants supporters to 'have fun' after taking charge this week.

The 41-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal as permanent successor to Kenny Jackett, who had 11 months in the post.

And he inherits a squad sitting down in 20th place in League Two, just four points above the relegation zone with 13 games remaining.

Wellens will lead the O's for the first time away at mid-table Hartlepool United on Saturday as they go in search of only a second away win in 16 league outings.

Then comes a Tuesday night trip to Forest Green Rovers, before Wellens makes his home debut as boss at the Breyer Group Stadium against Rochdale on March 19.

"Football is about fun, have some fun," he said.

"Lets rewind eight months ago. For two years we were all locked up, not being able to do anything, watching football on an I-pad or TV screen.

"Come, have some fun. Buy into what we're trying to do.

"I'm not naive, the way I'm going to play in the next six or seven games isn't going to be the way we play long-term.

"I want them to really buy into what we're about. I want them to come to the stadium, we're going to try and improve the match-day experience.

"I came against Stevenage and the match experience wasn't great and the supporters were there, I could sense it, 'come on give us something to shout about, we want to be included in this game'."

Orient's home form in the first half of the season was a big reason behind their climb to seventh in the table.

They won six, drew three and lost just one of their first 10 league matches in E10, but have not celebrated victory on their own soil since, taking just two points from a possible 24.

Wellens wants to change that, adding: "We'll give you a lot to shout about, but just bear with us for a little bit of time.

"At the moment we need them more than they need us. Then we'll start building things up so we automatically give them something to cheer about."

After a long playing career spanning 16 seasons, with the majority of his 601 league games at Championship level, Wellens has managed Oldham Athletic (43 games), Swindon Town (83), Salford City (30) and Doncaster Rovers (26).

And he has become known for advocating an attractive style of play, with a focus on intense pressing.

He added: "I don't think I've got a set style of play. The only job that I've really had a lot of time to get my identity across was at Swindon.

"I had three transfer windows at that club and that helped me a lot. I like 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 depending on what personnel we've got.

"I like a lot of rotations and players to enjoy their football and have freedom in the final third to go and express themselves.

"In possession I want to ask the opposition as many questions as possible. Do they come with us, do they track runners, do they not?

"Out of possession I want the opposition to ask us as least questions as possible.

"At a couple of my recent jobs I've not had that time to get my identity across, it's been more survival football if you like."

Wellens certainly has a fight for survival on his hands with Orient.

If he manages that, then perhaps the supporters will be able to have a bit more fun at games in future.

Leyton Orient

League Two

P-W-D-L-F-A-Pts

33-7-14-12-42-36-35

18-6-5-7-26-16-23 (H)

15-1-9-5-16-20-12 (A)

Match-by-match results

H: 3-0, 0-2, 2-0, 4-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-1, 5-0, 4-1, 4-1, 1-2, 0-0, 0-1, 0-1, 0-2, 0-2, 0-1, 2-2.

A: 1-1, 1-1, 2-2, 3-1, 2-3, 1-1, 0-0, 2-2, 1-1, 0-1, 0-1, 0-2, 1-1, 0-1, 2-2.