We dominated against leaders says Leyton Orient's Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens felt his side could have got more than just a point at League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.

Despite falling behind to a 10th-minute goal from Matty Stevens, the O's hit back midway through the second half with a third goal in four games from Ruel Sotiriou to earn a 1-1 draw.

And that made it four games unbeaten - two under Wellens - to leave the east London club six points above the relegation zone.

"We're disappointed we've conceded early but I think second half was total domination from us," Wellens told the club website.

"Both territory in hitting their penalty box and getting in areas and looking composed and the goal is exactly something that we work on.

"My only criticism then is I think we went a bit passive mode when we went 1-1. I want to get to the stage where we equalise and want to win the game 2-1, but we're just not quite there yet."

Having battled to a goalless draw at Hartlepool United in his first game in charge, O's lost George Ray to injury midway through the first half.

But Shadrach Ogie impressed off the bench and Sotiriou's seventh goal of the campaign from Theo Archibald's pass earned a share of the spoils, with Wellens adding: "He's got good pace (Sotiriou). We want that more from Theo, where's he coming inside.

"I thought (Aaron) Drinan up front was really effective. Our subs made a real impact, brought pace and energy to the team. I have to say Shad was outstanding.

Shadrach Ogie earned praise from new Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens at Forest Green Rovers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Some times he can cruise a little bit and want all the time in the world but we could have a real player on our hands."

And having performed so well and gained some reward against the best side in the division, Wellens has hopes for O's moving forward, with Rochdale set to visit the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday.

"They've ripped up the league first half of the season," he said.

"I'm four or five days into the job and think my team outplayed the team that is four-five years down the line.

"For someone to come in and my players to react and respond the way they have and for long periods outplay them is true testament to the players' attitude.

"We're nowhere near it, in terms of where I want to be the final product, but we came out and I think we outplayed them.

"They're a good group, a really good group, the attitude is fantastic and I think the supporters appreciate that. But lets not forget there's a lot of quality.

"These two draws are ok, if we pick up a win at home on Saturday, five out of three is an excellent return."