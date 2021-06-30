Leyton Orient reportedly interested in Southend full-back Elvis Bwomono

Published: 5:05 PM June 30, 2021

Louis Dennis of Leyton Orient and Elvis Bwomono of Southend United during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient are reportedly interested in Southend United full-back Elvis Bwomono although he is attracting plenty of interest from around the Football League.

The 22-year-old right-back has made 133 appearances since coming through the youth ranks at Roots Hall.

He made his debut for Southend in a 2–1 defeat to Gillingham in the 2017-18 EFL Trophy Southern Section Group B fixture on August, 29 2017, before then shortly after signing his first professional contract.

At the start of the 2018/19 season he was handed the number two jersey and continued to fight for first team opportunities, scoring his first professional goal in a 3-0 win over Southampton U21 in the EFL Trophy.

A near ever present in 19/20 with 39 appearances in the curtailed season, missing just one of the 35 league games.

Bwomono featured 44 times for the Shrimpers last season and found the net on one occasion.

He has even picked up two caps for Uganda on the international stage.