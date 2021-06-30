Leyton Orient reportedly interested in Southend full-back Elvis Bwomono
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient are reportedly interested in Southend United full-back Elvis Bwomono although he is attracting plenty of interest from around the Football League.
The 22-year-old right-back has made 133 appearances since coming through the youth ranks at Roots Hall.
He made his debut for Southend in a 2–1 defeat to Gillingham in the 2017-18 EFL Trophy Southern Section Group B fixture on August, 29 2017, before then shortly after signing his first professional contract.
At the start of the 2018/19 season he was handed the number two jersey and continued to fight for first team opportunities, scoring his first professional goal in a 3-0 win over Southampton U21 in the EFL Trophy.
A near ever present in 19/20 with 39 appearances in the curtailed season, missing just one of the 35 league games.
You may also want to watch:
Bwomono featured 44 times for the Shrimpers last season and found the net on one occasion.
He has even picked up two caps for Uganda on the international stage.
Most Read
- 1 Parents warned: Police hunt after man tries to snatch child in Brick Lane
- 2 Appeal to identify man following attempts to snatch schoolboy on Brick Lane
- 3 Covid cases nearly triple over one month in Barts hospitals
- 4 Leyton Orient reportedly interested in Southend full-back Elvis Bwomono
- 5 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?
- 6 London boroughs to receive final Covid grant after scheme is extended
- 7 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
- 8 Families 'plagued by rats' call for more bin collections in Poplar
- 9 Jackett reveals Leyton Orient are hunting down a number of targets
- 10 Development completed during Covid to tackle East End's housing crisis