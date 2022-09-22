Goalscoring debutant Wareham enjoying life at Leyton Orient

Jayden Wareham celebrates one of his goals for Leyton Orient against Sutton United - Credit: LOFC

Young striker Jayden Wareham is enjoying life at Leyton Orient and wants to help the League Two leaders put more points on the board.

The Chelsea loanee enjoyed a two-goal debut in a 3-1 Papa Johns Trophy win over Sutton in midweek, netting twice inside the opening 10 minutes at Brisbane Road.

And with Richie Wellens' side set for a top-of-the-table clash at Barrow this weekend, Wareham wants to show what he is about.

"It's a little bit different to what I'm used to but I'm slowly getting into it, I'm enjoying it a lot," he told the club website.

"When you come into a new team you've got to fit into the surroundings, the environment.

"But as soon as I came in, the lads were brilliant, welcomed me in, trying to get me into the way they play.

"When I first came I said to myself, I've got to prove a point, I've got to show people that have said I'm not good enough. And I'm trying to do that.

"When I said I had goals written all over me it sounded a bit big-headed but I meant I have goals to offer to the team.

"I want to put points on the board, I want to show the gaffer that I'm positive, I'm confident and I just want to show everyone what I'm about."

The Leyton Orient sign at Brisbane Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

O's had suffered a 5-0 loss at Oxford United in their opening game in the competition last month, but Wareham slotted them in front against Sutton.

And the 19-year-old showed composure to cut in from the left and drive a low shot past the keeper for his second soon after.

"Some of the boys I spoke to they were saying going into the Oxford game maybe some were a bit too relaxed," he added.

"The result wasn't good enough and the gaffer knew that, all the boys knew that, so we came into this game thinking we've got to change it around, be positive, our talent is going to show through.

"I thought I might gamble on this just in case it ricochets into my path and that's exactly what happened so I was happy.

"When it's in the six-yard box I've just got to do what I do and finish it."

Sutton hit back soon after Wareham's second goal, but O's secured victory with a superb Tom James free-kick late on.

"The first 20 minutes we were on top for the majority of it, we've just got to be patient at times, which we did," added Wareham.

"We've got goals in the whole team, all the way from defence to attack and that showed.

"The quality we've got in some of the boys is outstanding. The likes of TJ bringing that talent to the team is brilliant."

With O's having started the league season in style, with eight wins and a draw, to sit four points clear at the summit, competition for places is tough.

But Wareham, an unused substitute against Tranmere on September 3, says the players and pushing each other on in pursuit of a spot in the starting line-up.

"It's good because it means no-one's got a shirt, everyone's fighting for it, it brings the best out of people," he said.

"Training is 100 per cent, everyone wants a shirt, everyone wants to play for Leyton Orient Football Club.

"We do finishing, trying to work as much as possible, the forwards and how sharp to get a shot off because goals win you games and that's why we work on a lot of that in training.

"Charlie Kelman's a great finisher, Aaron Drinan and myself, we just try and get the best out of each other for the games ahead.

"It's absolutely brilliant. Where I came from to where I am now, I'm just trying to prove it, but Leyton Orient was a real big one for me.

"I wanted to come here and just show everyone what I'm about and help the team out and where they are in the league."