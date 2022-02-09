Exeter City defeat 'a hard one to take' says Leyton Orient boss Jackett

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was left hugely disappointed after his side's last-gasp defeat at Exeter City on Tuesday night.

O's looked set to pick up a point from a goalless stalemate in Devon, but Sam Diabate headed home from an Archie Collins' free-kick in the second minute of stoppage time to snatch victory for the Grecians.

And that left Jackett's men with only two points in their last eight League Two outings, slipping down to 16th place ahead of Saturday's home game against Salford City.

"It was a hard one to take. It wasn't a foul," said Jackett.

"He has given it for a tangle off the ball, the guy has just run into Omar (Beckles) and gone down.

"It's nowhere near the ball. I've watched it because I know it's the incident you're going to ask me about and it's a very, very harsh free-kick.

"From there we did get it wrong definitely. It's a free header in the middle of the goal, which we need to better than that. We've got better defenders than that, particularly

at that stage of the game.

"Three people in the wall at that moment was probably one too many because he was always going to cross it and that cost us in the middle.

"But the principles are you leave the far man, you don't leave the man in the middle.

"It's a harsh one, but I didn't think it was a free-kick."

Jackett gave a debut to Frank Nouble and welcomed Adam Thompson back into the side, with young striker Sonny Fish named among the substitutes.

Lawrence Vigouroux denied Kieran Phillips early on, with Omar Beckles seeing two headers saved by Aaron Dawson at the other end.

Aaron Drinan fired wide and had an effort ruled out for offside, before O's saw Dan Happe stretchered off early in the second half.

Callum Reilly returned to action as a replacement for Matt Young with a quarter of the game to go and played in Otis Khan, whose shot was deflected behind.

Beckles headed over from a late corner but then conceded the free-kick which led to Exeter's last-gasp winner and ensured a miserable trip back to east London for Jackett's squad.