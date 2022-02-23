Leyton Orient confirm departure of manager Jackett

Kenny Jackett left his position as Leyton Orient manager after defeat against Bristol Rovers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient confirmed it had parted company with manager Kenny Jackett 'with immediate effect' following defeat against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

First-half goals from Antony Evans and Aaron Collins sealed a 2-0 win for the visitors at the Breyer Group Stadium, condemning Orient to an eighth loss in 10 League Two outings.

They are now just five points above the relegation zone, having scored just two goals in their last 11 matches in all competitions, and Jackett has paid the price.

A statement said: "The club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Kenny Jackett with immediate effect.

"Assistant manager Joe Gallen, who joined the club with Kenny Jackett in the summer, will also depart his role.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Kenny and Joe, and wish them all the best for the future.

"Further details regarding who will take temporary control of first team affairs will be communicated in due course."

Orient appeared to harbour genuine hopes of promotion in early December, having climbed as high as seventh place in the table following their 4-1 win over Swindon Town.

But they have suffered a terrible run of results since, taking just two points from a possible 30 in draws against Port Vale and Bradford City to drop to 18th place.

They have struggled in front of goal, with Darren Pratley's effort against the Bantams their only success in 10 matches in all competitions.

Jackett added six new players to his squad during the January transfer window, in the shape of Dan Moss, Otis Khan, Jordan Brown, Ethan Coleman, George Ray and Frank Nouble.

But Orient's cause has not been helped by season-ending injuries suffered by Craig Clay, Paul Smyth and Dan Happe.

And they face arguably their biggest matches of the season in the coming week, as next-to-bottom Carlisle United visit east London on Saturday, before O's head to Colchester United, who are currently two points behind them in 21st place, on Tuesday March 1.