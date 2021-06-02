News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient youngster Kyprianou called up to Cyprus squad

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:50 PM June 2, 2021   
Leyton Orient youngster Hector Kyprianou has been called-up to the Cyprus men's team for the first time in his career, ahead of friendlies against Hungary and Ukraine.

The midfielder had originally been called up to represent the u21’s but has since been moved up to the men’s side by head coach Nikos Kostenoglou, after the cancellation of the u21’s fixture.

"It's an extremely proud moment and one i will cherish for a long time," Kyprianou said.

Kyprianou has represented the u19’s eight times and made his first appearance for the u21’s against Greece back in March. Starting on the right-hand side of a back three, the 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes, as the match finished 0-0.

Director of Football Martin Ling said: “It’s really exciting to hear one of our young professionals has been drafted from the u21’s to the Cypriot first team squad. It would be nice to see him get a cap in either of the two matches.

"The be-all and end-all is it’s a massive achievement. Hector is obviously impressing the people amongst the Cyprus set up.

"It’s pleasing to know other people are seeing what we see in Hector – an excellent player.”

Hector is the first Orient player to receive a senior international call up since Macauley Bonne, who represented Zimbabwe back in 2017.

Cyprus are set to take on Hungary on Friday night, with kick-off at 7pm and it’s a 5pm start against Ukraine the following Monday.

