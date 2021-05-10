News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient legend Jobi McAnuff retires after 20-year career

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:41 AM May 10, 2021   
Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient legend Jobi McAnuff has announced his retirement from football following a successful 20-year career. 

Throughout his career, McAnuff amassed 757 career club appearances and 78 times, as well as winning 32 international caps for Jamaica and scoring once.

McAnuff was captain for two vital promotion campaigns in his career, firstly for Reading to the Premier League back in 2011/12, and of course Leyton Orient’s return to the Football League in 2018/19.

“Now this journey has ended both as a player and a manager for now, I'm in a real good place to decide what I want to do, and have a good rounded perspective of what every job entails,” McAnuff said.

“That is something not a lot of people get, so I've got to be grateful with that, I certainly leave in a good place.” 

McAnuff has played for the likes of Wimbledon, West Ham United, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace, Watford, Reading, Stevenage and had two spells with the O’s in his career where he believes he has learnt so much that he can continue to use in everyday life. 

“If I'm looking at what football has taught me, there has been loads, certainly things that I've applied to my career, but also my life,” McAnuff said. 

“They sound like simple things, but they’re things that have really helped me, and I truly believe in, with the first one being from when I was younger lad being told I wasn’t good enough or big enough not to let other people or their opinions of you define who you are or who you are going to be.

“I really believed in myself, I believed I had the ability to go on and have a career, even when other people didn’t. The way I got that was just working hard, making sure I went out did my studies, and then did my football. 

“Overall, make sure I was the hardest worker, if I wasn’t going to succeed, it wasn’t going to be through a lack of effort.

“That is certainly something that I've kept with me, wherever I've been, and whatever level I've played at. I’m a firm believer of applying yourself to the absolute maximum. You can’t get to or stay at a level unless you give absolutely everything. It’s not about 70 or 80 per cent.”

