Published: 3:08 PM January 25, 2021

Leyton Orient and American side Hartford Athletic have announced a new partnership supporting both clubs on and off the field.

Hartford Athletic, who play in the USL Championship, are a professional team based in Connecticut – and play their games at the Dillon Stadium.

The partnership will include:

Best practices and knowledge-sharing for commercial and technical staff.

Hartford Athletic Head Coach Harry Watling will be meeting with Leyton Orient FC Head Coach Ross Embleton and his coaching staff over the coming weeks.

Potential player loan transfers

Future soccer camps and clinics in Hartford

Augmentation of corporate partnerships with increased geographic footprint

Streaming access for fans to both clubs’ games

Content creation and challenge series activations between players, coaches, and fans

Cultural exchange providing fans the opportunity to visit the clubs in their respective cities for VIP matchday experiences and more

“Hartford Athletic is thrilled to partner with Leyton Orient, one of the most storied clubs in the world,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman, Bruce Mandell.

“As we enter our third season, we are excited to continue to grow in all facets of our operation on and off the field, and our partnership with Leyton Orient will allow us to accelerate that growth as we head for even bigger and better seasons ahead in 2021 and beyond.”

“Bruce and I have been talking for months and have learned a considerable amount from each other already,” said Leyton Orient Chairman Nigel Travis.

“I am excited for our club relationship to continue to grow and hope our fans will begin to support Hartford Athletic albeit remotely.”