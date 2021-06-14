News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient linked with Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:09 PM June 14, 2021   
Hull City's Tom Eaves (right) and Crewe Alexandra's Omar Beckles (left) battle for the ball during t

Hull City's Tom Eaves (right) and Crewe Alexandra's Omar Beckles (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The Alexandra Stadium, Crewe.

Leyton Orient are being linked with a number of players including the likes of Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth. 

Centre-back Beckles, 29, spent last season with League One side Crewe Alexandra where he played 41 times and found the back of the net once. 

The Leytonstone-born defender has enjoyed spells with local clubs such as Hornchurch, Billericay Town and St Albans among many others before breaking his way up the levels with the likes of Aldershot Town, Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town. 

Left-back Wood, 24, was at League Two rivals Bradford City and has been since 2018 but is being linked with a switch closer to home. 

Bradford City's Connor Wood during the Sky Bet League Two match at Blundell Park, Grimsby.

Bradford City's Connor Wood during the Sky Bet League Two match at Blundell Park, Grimsby.

The Harlow-born man has spent the last three seasons with the Bantams after his release from Leicester City. 



Former Queens Park Rangers forward Paul Smyth is also heavily linked with the club upon his release from the Championship side. 

Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Westo

Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough.

The 23-year-old struggled to break into the R’s side although he did find the net twice in 19 appearances but found himself out on loan at the likes of Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic. 

