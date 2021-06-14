Leyton Orient linked with Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth

Published: 12:09 PM June 14, 2021

Hull City's Tom Eaves (right) and Crewe Alexandra's Omar Beckles (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The Alexandra Stadium, Crewe. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. See PA story: SOCCER Crewe. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient are being linked with a number of players including the likes of Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth.

Centre-back Beckles, 29, spent last season with League One side Crewe Alexandra where he played 41 times and found the back of the net once.

The Leytonstone-born defender has enjoyed spells with local clubs such as Hornchurch, Billericay Town and St Albans among many others before breaking his way up the levels with the likes of Aldershot Town, Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town.

Left-back Wood, 24, was at League Two rivals Bradford City and has been since 2018 but is being linked with a switch closer to home.

Bradford City's Connor Wood during the Sky Bet League Two match at Blundell Park, Grimsby. - Credit: PA

The Harlow-born man has spent the last three seasons with the Bantams after his release from Leicester City.

Former Queens Park Rangers forward Paul Smyth is also heavily linked with the club upon his release from the Championship side.

Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture date: Tuesday January 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

The 23-year-old struggled to break into the R’s side although he did find the net twice in 19 appearances but found himself out on loan at the likes of Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.