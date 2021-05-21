New boss Jackett is keen to play attacking football with a new-look O's

Published: 3:00 PM May 21, 2021

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett on the touchline before the FA Cup second round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. - Credit: PA

Kenny Jackett has revealed that he wants Leyton Orient to play a high-pressing attack game as he looks to rebuild the squad in the coming weeks.

The O’s only have seven players in contract while offering deals to six others that have yet to agree to new terms ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The former Swansea City boss is looking forward to shaping the squad in his own way and helping the Brisbane Road club push on.

“I certainly want to attack, I want to try score goals, I want to be on the front foot and produce an offensive high-pressing attacking game,” Jackett said.

“There is some work to do with squad planning, squad planning is a vital part of it, and the important one but the summer is the best time to do that.

“There is a low number of players in contract and a high number of players that are in talks about new contracts but also there is a lot of players that have maybe failed in the past or weren’t quite right to be here.

“There is something of a blank canvas, so that’s good, but I won’t deny it in the weeks running up to pre-season there is some work to do. Definitely.

“As a new manager I do value pre-season, I think it’s vital, and I'm looking forward to putting my own stamp on the squad.

He added: “It is a challenge, but I do feel we are capable of getting a squad together this year, that can compete. There is some hard work to be done in the coming weeks but that is an exciting challenge for us and I said the second phase is making sure the work on the training ground sees you through pre-season and stands you in good stead once League Two starts.”