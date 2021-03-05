McAnuff insists it has been a 'whirlwind' first week in charge of Leyton Orient

Published: 9:22 AM March 5, 2021

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient celebrates after Orient equalise through an own goal during Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 19th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff insists it has been a ‘whirlwind’ first week in charge of the club.

The O’s appointed the 39-year-old manager early on Sunday morning after Ross Embleton departed the day before following a seven game winless run thanks to a 3-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

McAnuff had to get to work right away with a trip away to Grimsby Town on Tuesday evening where they picked up a 1-0 win.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, from having the board call Saturday night, which i did then to getting everything announced on the Sunday,” McAnuff said.

“There was a lot of Zoom calls, meetings, phone calls. Certainly that first 24 hours and then it was a matter of getting in and getting round to all of the staff and having a chat with all of them about the way I want to do things.

You may also want to watch:

“They’ve been fantastic and really helpful, there is so many aspects of management that you’re probably not aware of before you go into it whether that is the organisational side. Everyone is now asking you the questions, so there was a lot to deal with on that side of things, and of course with the game coming so quickly on the Tuesday that was the priority.

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Monday was good, meetings with the staff and players, which again is crucial in terms of putting your stamp on things. They all know me as a player and as a captain, but as a manager there is things i want to do, and a way that i want to do them so it was about reinforcing that.

“I’m sure there is nothing I said that they weren’t of in terms of how i operate as a person so it was more a matter of reinforcing those things.

“We also had a really nice bright session and couldn’t wait for the game. As a player you do all of your preparations and build-up then want to get into the games. It was the same for Grimsby, so once we arrived i was looking forward to the game.

“Once the game starts then it’s down to the players really, there is one or two things within the game that you can affect, but ultimately it’s about being prepared and letting the boys go and do the business which is what they did.”