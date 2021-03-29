Leyton Orient manager McAnuff says they must cling onto momentum in play-off hunt

Published: 12:00 PM March 29, 2021

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient and Kyle Jameson of Oldham Athletic during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff insists they must cling onto momentum as they head into the final stretch of the League Two campaign.

The O’s travel to Mansfield Town on Good Friday before welcoming Walsall to the Breyer Group Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday – this comes on the back of three consecutive wins.

They now sit ninth in League Two and are just four points off the play-off places as they’ve restored their hopes of finding a way into the post-season.

“I think if you would have said after Scunthorpe that we would have been where we were. I don’t think many would have given us a chance, but we’ve always believed in the group,” McAnuff said.

“I spoke about momentum to the boys and how important that can be as once you get it you start feeling it. It gets you through games at times.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient and Carl Piergianni of Oldham Athletic during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve got that but we need to cling onto it. We’ve got a massive Easter. What we’ve done is what I want to just give us a shot down the stretch.

“It’s such an open league, teams will take points, so we’ve just got to concentrate on us and keep picking up results.”

The boss feels his side have been showing a real togetherness in recent weeks which has helped them grind out results.

“I’ve got to be honest, that for me is the hallmark of any decent team, you have that togetherness and a desire to work for that man next to you," added McAnuff.

“When you see that man next to you putting a shift in you want to go on and do it to pay that man back.

“I think that has helped us get through some of the games that we have. Particularly first half away to Newport. Again at times on Tuesday at Carlisle.

“If you can do it and you’ve got the quality that we have then you’ve got a hell of a chance of winning games.

“That is pleasing for me. Everyone is contributing. I’ve got to speak highly of lads that haven’t even got on the pitch. They’re at the training ground, working hard, and driving the boys on extra days and giving me a problem which keeps the standards where they have been.”